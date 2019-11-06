Rufus Newman, 90, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (Nov. 4, 2019) at his home.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, until the 11 a.m. funeral services at Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, Kankakee. Pastor Montele Crawford will officiate. Burial will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.
Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.
“Finally, brethren, farewell. Be perfect, be of good comfort, Be of one mind, live in peace; And the God of love and peace shall be with you,” II Cor. 13:11.
Rufus Lorenzo Newman was born Sept. 5, 1929, the son of Roosevelt Newman and Lealor Faison-Newman, of Eudora, Ark. He was reared by his loving aunt, Virginia Faison.
He confessed Christ as his lord and savior and was baptized at 12 years old.
Rufus was described as a devoted husband, loving father, uncle, brother and friend to many. He was full of life and loved family gatherings. Rufus enjoyed hunting, gardening, attending church, fishing and eating.
He was employed by Bird & Son Roofing in Chicago. Rufus moved to Kankakee, and retired from Bunge Food Corporation of Bradley. He was a practicing licensed barber.
Rufus was a faithful member of Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church (1973), under the leadership of the Rev. William H. Copeland Jr., where he was ordained a deacon in 1977, a member of the benevolence ministry, chairperson of the Morning Star Building and Grounds, and in charge of the Gashouse Ministry from 1999 to 2008, that distributed clothing and household goods to the needy.
He served in the U.S. Air Force. Rufus was also a member of Dukes and Duchess Social Organization and a member of Masonic-True Lodge 136 of Kankakee.
He leaves to cherish his memory, one son, the Rev. Tyrone (Felicia) Lorenzo Newman, of Jackson, Miss.; three grandchildren, Ciara (DeAnte’) Smith, Paris and Tyra Newman; one great-granddaughter, Denver; a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends; special nephew, Victor M. Allen, and niece, Theresa A. Pollard, who took special care of him during his final season of life.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Charline B. Newman, married 48 years; father and mother, Roosevelt Newman and Lealor Faison-Newman; and four brothers, Roosevelt, Eddie, Milton and Cornell.
“I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith. Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness...,” II Timothy 4:7-8
Please go to laxmortuary.com to send condolences.
(Pd)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!