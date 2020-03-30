Ruby Strachan

BUCKINGHAM — Ruby A. Strachan, 86, of Buckingham, passed away Thursday (March 26, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
She was born July 9, 1933, in Herscher, the daughter of Ernest August and Emma (Pahl) Piggush. Ruby married Gerald “Jerry” L. Strachan on Aug. 22, 1953, at Trinity Lutheran Church. He preceded her in death Dec. 10, 2014.
Ruby was employed by Natural Gas Pipeline in Herscher and retired after 19 years. She was a longtime organist for Reddick United Methodist Church, Trinity Lutheran Church and many others.
Surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law, Steve (Tammy) Strachan, of Iowa City, Iowa, Jeff (Brenda) Strachan, of Cabery; and a daughter and son-in-law, Sue (Paul) Muhlstadt, of Kankakee; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren, and a great-great-grandchild.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; five brothers, Raymond, Paul John, Albert and Henry Piggush; and three sisters, Suzana Piggush, Margaret Kroll and Ella Kilpatrick.
Visitation took place at 10 a.m. Monday, March 30, followed by the 11 a.m. funeral service at Trinity Lutheran Church, Herscher. The Rev. Eric Brown officiated. Burial followed in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, Herscher.
