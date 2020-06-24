WATSEKA — Ruby M. Arseneau, 96, of Watseka, passed away Friday (June 19, 2020) at Watseka Rehab and Healthcare Center in Watseka.
She was born April 9, 1924, in Lake Village, Ind., the daughter of Lloyd and Margaret (Rainford) West. Ruby married Raymond F. “Spike” Arseneau in Watseka, on March 28, 1948. He preceded her in death Jan. 20, 2012. She was also preceded in death by her parents; five brothers; and two sisters.
Surviving are one son, Curtis (Coni) Arseneau, of Oro Valley, Ariz.; one daughter, Tana (Michael) Klipp, of Yorkville; two granddaughters, Kirsten (Jonathan) Van Arsdale and Sonnet (Justin) Adams; five great-grandchildren, Nia Van Arsdale, Tyler Adams, Riley Adams, Sawyer Adams and Elyse Adams; one sister, Phyllis Gladson; along with several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Arseneau was a member of the Donovan American Legion Auxiliary.
She worked as a secretary for the Donovan Schools for more than 20 years. She enjoyed bird watching and music.
Private funeral services will take place in Prairie Dell Cemetery in Iroquois.
Funeral arrangements are by Baier Funeral Home in Watseka.
Memorials may be made to Watseka Rehab and Health Care Center in Watseka.
