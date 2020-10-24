MANTENO — Roy J. Swanson, 84, of Manteno, passed away Wednesday (Oct. 21, 2020) at his home in Manteno.
He was born Dec. 22, 1935, in Chicago. Roy was the beloved husband of Ann (nee Haley). She preceded him in death.
Roy was the cherished father of Michael (Kim) Swanson; proud grandpa of Patrick, Meghan and Timmy; dear brother of Pat (Paul) Campbell and the late Robert (Natalie) Swanson; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews; and dear cousin and friend to many.
He was a proud U.S. Army veteran and dedicated employee of the U.S. Government for 43 years.
Roy had a love of accordion and organ music, loved signing, and was known for his easy-going attitude.
He was a proud graduate of Leo High School, class of 1953, and St. Joseph’s College, class of 1957.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th St., Chicago Ridge. The funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26, at St. Rita Shrine Chapel, 7740 S. Western Ave., Chicago. Interment will be in St. Mary Cemetery, 87th Street and S. Hamlin Ave., Evergreen Park.
Memorials may be made to St. Rita High School.
