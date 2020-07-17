RICHMOND, IND. — Roy William Smith, 68, of Richmond, Ind., passed away July 10, 2020. After a lengthy battle with cancer, he spent his final days at home, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born to Russell and Elaine Smith, on Sept. 21, 1951, in Kankakee.
Roy graduated from Eastridge High School in 1969.
He worked nearly 40 years in the plastics industry and took great pride in his job. He truly relished the friends he made during his time at Gilbert Plastics in Kankakee; Landis Plastics in Monticello, Ind.; and Berry Plastics in Richmond, Ind.
Surviving are Teresa, his wife of 41 years; daughter, Jenifer (Christopher) Gesell, of Clarksville, Md.; sons, Robert (Laura) Smith, of Indianapolis, Ind., Michael Linton, of Richmond, Ind., and Jace (Laura) Smith, of Westfield, Ind.; and nine grandchildren. He is also survived by siblings, Russell Lee (Brenda) Smith, of Grand Valley, Rodney (Beth) Smith, of Mountain Lake, Minn., and Paula (Tucker) Hubly, of Kankakee.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and sister, Kathryn (Smith) Bixenman.
Roy was known for his love of Allis-Chalmers tractors. He enjoyed attending tractor shows, collecting model tractors and trains, and restoring his father’s 1953 Allis-Chalmers WD tractor. Most of all, he took great pride in his family. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren and was a great support whenever called upon.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, until the 3 p.m. celebration of life at Randall and Roberts Funeral Home, 12010 Allisonville Road, Fishers, Ind.
Masks are recommended.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Funeral arrangements are by Community Family Funeral Home, Richmond, Ind.
Please sign his online guestbook at communityfamilyfh.com.
