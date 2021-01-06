Roy Pollock

SWEETWATER, Tenn. — Roy Allan Pollock, 72, passed away Sept. 6, 2020, in Sweetwater, Tenn., where he lived for many years. He was raised in and attended school in Clifton.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Howard E. Pollock Sr. and Doreen L. Pollock; his brothers, Howard “Bud” Pollock Jr., Walter Pollock and Dale L. Pollock; and his sisters, Jean M. Krueger and Nancy L. Dawson. Also surviving are one sister, Ruth A. Tracy, of St. Anne; a stepdaughter, Kerri Braudt, of Michigan; and a dear friend, Caroline Stewart, of Sweetwater, Tenn. Roy had many friends throughout his life and always kept in touch with them.
Roy served in the U.S. Navy and did two tours 1966-1967 in Vietnam as a Seabee serving with Mobile Construction Battalion 5 assigned to III Marine Amphibious Corps.
Cremation rites have been accorded by Biereley-Hale Funeral Home of Madisonville, Tenn., as he wished.
Internment will be a private ceremony in Clifton Cemetery, Clifton.
