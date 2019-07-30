Roy Mogged, 92, of Martinton, passed away May 19, 2019, at Watseka Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Watseka.
Memorial visitation will be from 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, until the 4 p.m. memorial service at Immanuel’s United Church of Christ in Papineau. A meal follows.
