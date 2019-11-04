Ross L. Verkler, 84, of Watseka, passed away Saturday (Nov. 2, 2019) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
He was born Aug. 17, 1935, in Cissna Park, the son of Harry and Mildred (Harweger) Verkler. They preceded him in death in addition to two brothers, Robert and Charles Verkler; two sisters, Helen Fox and Carol Shaffer; one stepson, Ryan Gagnon; one stepdaughter, Renee Gagnon; one grandchild, Mara Verkler; and one great-grandchild, Finn Henneike.
Ross married Janice Cook on July 1, 1956, in Hoopeston. She preceded him in death April 9, 1968. He married Ruth Schippert. She preceded him in death June 2, 1989. He later married Shirley Sorensen on Aug. 1, 1992, in Watseka. She survives.
In addition to his wife, Shirley Verkler, of Watseka, he is survived by one son, Kevin (Pam) Verkler, of Watseka; two daughters, Karen (Rodney) Conley, of Watseka, and Rhonda (Toby) Harris, of Watseka; two brothers, Dale Verkler, of Watseka, and Lowell (Rita) Verkler, of Sparta, Wis.; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; several brothers-in-laws several sisters-in-law; and several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Verkler was a member of First Christian Church in Watseka and Watseka Elks. Ross enjoyed fishing, golfing and playing Euchre. He was head of maintenance at Iroquois County Courthouse from 1964 to 1997.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at First Christian Church in Watseka, with the Rev. Roy Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery in Watseka.
Memorials may be made to First Christian Church in Watseka or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
