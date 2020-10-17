NORMAL — Rosemary Roberts, 91, of Normal, passed away at 9:27 a.m. Thursday (Oct. 15, 2020) at her home.
A private family service will be at Epiphany Catholic Church in Normal, with the Rev. Eric Powell officiating. Interment will be in Funks Grove Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are by Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.
Memorials may be made to the Miracle League of Central Illinois and the Blair House Garden.
Rosemary was born June 29, 1929, in Kankakee, the daughter of James F. and Frances M. Deneau Graves. She married Daniel H. Roberts on Aug. 6, 1966, in Clifton. He preceded her in death.
Survivors include her children, Deborah (Garret) Moore, of Crest Hill, Mary Beth (Dennis) Panky, of Herscher, Thomas Lutes, of Fox Lake, Wis., John (Rene) Lutes, of Normal, and Laura Gillespie, of Bourbonnais; 14 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Michael Graves, of Durango, Colo.
Preceding her in death were a sister, Donna Wolfe; and three brothers, Gordon, James and Richard Graves.
Rosemary lived her life by faith and prayer. Her greatest joys were her children, grandchildren, flowers and all nature. She lived in the house she and her beloved husband Dan built for 43 years before her move to Blair House in Normal. She had seven years there where she made great friends and memories.
Rosemary’s unwavering faith in all things God touched so many lives in so many ways.
