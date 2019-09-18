Rosemary M. Miller, 91, of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (Sept. 12, 2019) at her home.
She was born July 29, 1928, in South Bend, Ind., the daughter of Frank and Hildegarde Archambeault Sosnoski. Rosemary married Dr. Wilbur H. Miller Jr. on June 27, 1956, in South Bend, Ind. He preceded her in death Jan. 6, 2010.
Rosemary was a veteran of the U.S. Army and was an Army nurse in Hawaii, where she met her husband.
She was a member of St. John Paul II Catholic Church West Campus, formerly St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church. She enjoyed travel – her favorite destinations were Hawaii and Siesta Key, Florida. Rosemary was an avid bridge player. She was a volunteer at Riverside Medical Center’s gift shop. She especially loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Brian (Charlene) Miller, of Kankakee; three daughters and one son-in-law, Carol (Thomas) St. Peter, of Bourbonnais, Linda Miller, of Glen Ellyn, and Laurie Miller, of Wheaton; seven grandchildren, Thomas Jr. (Angie) St. Peter, Jenna (Mike) McCabe, Ashley (Bill) Haley, Zachary Miller, Michael Miller, Alexandra Rose Miller and Samantha Miller; and eight great-grandchildren, Téa Rose and Liv St. Peter, Tristan, Gabby and Nolan McCabe, and Irelyn, Jack and Colin Haley.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death were her parents; and three brothers, Nibbs, Fred and Jerry Sosnoski.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, until the 11 a.m. funeral Mass at St. John Paul II Catholic Church, West Campus, 953 S. Ninth Ave., Kankakee (formerly St. Martin of Tours). Burial will follow in Limestone Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Bishop McNamara Catholic Schools.
Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
(Pd)
