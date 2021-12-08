WILMINGTON — Rosemary Horn (nee Byron), 93, of Wilmington, passed away Sunday (Dec. 5, 2021) at Aperion Care of Wilmington.
Born Feb. 6, 1928, in Custer Park, Rosemary Anne was the daughter of Michael and Laura (nee Evans) Byron.
She was raised in Custer Park and graduated from Reed-Custer High School. In March 1947, Rosemary married Wayne E. Horn at Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Wilmington.
Rosemary was an active member with the Women’s Auxiliary of Wilmington VFW Post 5422 in Wilmington, and Saint Rose Catholic Church.
She worked for many years for Total Concepts in Manteno, as a receptionist, and was proud to serve as a poll worker during election season.
Rosemary’s number one priority was her family, and she took great pleasure in raising her children and maintaining a nurturing environment for them. In her spare time, Rosemary enjoyed reading, being outdoors and hunting down that next great find at any yard sale that crossed her path.
Surviving are her three children, Joseph (Marsha) Horn and Rose Taylor, all of Wilmington, and Dennis Horn, of Rockdale; her daughter-in-law, Donna Graefen, of Bradley; eight grandchildren, Michelle (John) Littig, Stacy Horn (Jamal Ahmad), Daniel (Anne) Horn, Brian (Andrea) Horn, Krista (Rich) Barton, Karey Taylor, Hannah (Zach) Keesee and Jacob Horn (fiancee Lydia); 10 great-grandchildren, Johnathon, Joshua, Samantha, Brooke, Madilyn, Julia, Ella, Gavin, Adalyn and Brock; three great-great-grandchildren, Joshua, Declan and Jace; and her best friend, Marie Swanson, of Coal City.
Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Wayne, on Nov. 13, 2002; two sons, Michael and Patrick Horn; and her son-in-law, Kenneth Taylor.
Per Rosemary’s wishes, cremation rites have been accorded.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, until the 6 p.m. memorial service at Baskerville Funeral Home, 700 East Kahler Road, Wilmington.
Those attending the visitation and memorial service are kindly asked to wear face masks while in the funeral home.
Those wishing to participate in the services virtually are welcome to join the live stream Friday beginning at 6 p.m. The link is on her memorial page on the funeral home’s website.
Private inurnment will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, where Rosemary will be laid to rest with her husband, Wayne.
Memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 225 North Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Please sign her online guestbook and join the service live stream at baskervillefuneral.com.