Rosella Wehrmann

BEECHER — Rosella Marie Matthias Wehrmann, 100 years old, of Beecher, passed away June 13, 2022, at Beecher Manor.
Rosella was born Sept. 20, 1921, at her home in rural Grant Park, the daughter of Henry W. and Emma (Huenemorder) Matthias.
She was baptized and confirmed in the Christian faith at Zion Lutheran Church in Sollitt.
Rosella married Lawrence Wehrmann on Dec. 6, 1941. He preceded her in death in February of 1987.
She was a member at St. John United Church of Christ in Beecher, for 80 years. She was a member of the Women’s Guild at church and enjoyed quilting with the ladies.
Lawrence and Rosella enjoyed dancing, where they made a lot of friends.
Rosella was a farmer with her husband and later with her son. She retired from tractor driving when she was 79 years old, but still talked about farming for the rest of her life.
Surviving are her children, Shirley Firnhaber, Betty (the late Gilbert) Loitz, and Gordon (Barbara) Wehrmann, all of Beecher; her grandchildren, Ron Firnhaber, Cheryl and Mark Salerno, Sandy and Martin Cournyea, Julie and Jeff Ciarlo, Angela Loitz, Melissa Wehrmann, Melanie and Bob Tameling, and Matthew and Katy Wehrmann; 11 great-grandchildren; one stepgreat-grandchild; six great-great-grandchildren; and her sister, Agnes Hannover.
In addition to her husband, other family members who preceded her in death include her parents; and brother, Eldon.
Visitation took place Monday at Hack-Jensen Funeral Home in Beecher. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, at Hack-Jensen Funeral Home in Beecher, followed by burial in St. John United Church of Christ Cemetery in Beecher.
Memorials may be made to St. John UCC Memorial Fund.
Funeral arrangements are by Hack-Jensen Funeral Home in Beecher.