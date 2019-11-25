Roseanna Noonan, 91, of Champaign, passed away Thursday (Nov. 21, 2019).
She was born Oct. 9, 1928, in Watseka, the daughter of Patrick L and Elsie (Hinrichs) Noonan.
Ms. Noonan worked as an executive secretary before retiring in 1995. She had been a member of the First Presbyterian Church since 1943.
Surviving are her brothers, Donald and Mary Noonan, and Gerald and Joanne Noonan; nieces and nephews, Janet and Dave Klimas, Greg and Patricia Noonan, Carla and Michael Bird, Andrew and Anna Noonan, Tim and Nikki Noonan, and Nancy and Carey Schalber; several great-nieces and great-nephews, Daniel and Rachel Klimas, Carolyn (Chris) Rigsby, Elizabeth and Matthew Noonan, Shelisa Bird, Samantha, Melissa and Amanda Noonan, Nathan Schalber and Emily (Brenton) Isom; great-great-niece and great-great-nephew, Emma Kay Isom and Ralph David Rigsby; and special friend, Kathy Dupuis.
Preceding her in death were her parents.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, until the noon funeral service at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka, with the Rev. Tom McCann officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery, Watseka.
Memorials may be made to the Organ Fund at the First Presbyterian Church.
