MANTENO — Rose Mary Greenhill, 93, of Manteno, passed away Saturday (Oct. 10, 2020) at her home.
She was born March 31, 1927, in Kankakee, the daughter of Louis and Bernice Rivard Brais.
Rose Mary married John S. Greenhill on June 28, 1947, in Chicago. He preceded her in death on May 31, 2006.
Rose Mary had been a homemaker. She enjoyed playing Bingo and Bunco.
She was a parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manteno.
Surviving are five sons, Craig and Sylvia Greenhill, of St. John, Ind., Donald Greenhill, of Schererville, Ind., Thomas and Solvieg Greenhill, of Monee, Kenneth and Lisa Greenhill, of Tinley Park, and Kevin and Cynthia Greenhill, of Mokena; one daughter, Kimberly and Jeff Hannah, of Manteno; two sisters, Lolita Broski, of Bourbonnais, and Margaret Ott, of Bourbonnais; 16 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Jackie; one granddaughter, Amy Wojtak; and seven siblings.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Manteno.
Please wear a mask and practice social distancing guidelines.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manteno. The Rev. Thomas Theneth will celebrate the Mass.
Cremation rites will be accorded following the funeral Mass.
Private family inurnment will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
