KANKAKEE — Rose Mary Ciaccio, 91, of Kankakee, passed away March 23, 2020, at Citadel Care Center in Kankakee.
To honor Rose Mary’s memory, family and friends are invited to join the family on April 11 for a funeral procession from the funeral home to the cemetery. The funeral procession will leave at 10 a.m. from Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Kankakee. Because of COVID-19, the family asks that all those in procession remain in their vehicles. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, Kankakee.
