KANKAKEE — Rose Mary Ciaccio, 91, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (March 23, 2020) at Citadel Care Center, Kankakee.
She was born July 11, 1928, in Chicago, the daughter of Samuel and JoVinnia (Celano) Pesco. She married her husband of 58 years, Anthony, at Santa Maria Adorata Church in Chicago.
Surviving are her three sons, Joseph (Kathy) Ciaccio, of Bourbonnais, S. Nicholas (Nancy) Ciaccio, of Champaign, and Gary Ciaccio, of Kankakee; nine grandchildren, Christopher (Brooke) Ciaccio, Jennifer (Lois) Ciaccio, Nicholas Ciaccio, Sarah Ciaccio, Megan (Tony) Zumpano, Elizabeth (Chris) Doughty, Natalie (Rune) Ciaccio, Andrew Ciaccio and Jillian Ciaccio; and nine great-grandchildren. Also surviving are brothers-in-law, Francis (Sandy) Ciaccio, and John (Jimmie) Ciaccio; sisters-in-law, Barbara Ciaccio, Lenecia Ciaccio and Ann Ciaccio; daughter-in-law, Mary Chris Ciaccio; many special nieces and nephews; and her special friend, Anne Wheeler.
Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Anthony (in 2005); two brothers, Joseph Viscuso and Frank Viscuso; daughter-in-law, Sheila Dorsey Ciaccio; brothers-in-law, Sam Ciaccio, Leo Ciaccio, Joseph Ciaccio and Dominic Ciaccio; sisters-in-law, Mary Ellen Viscuso, Frances Viscuso, Theresa Ciaccio and Donna Ciaccio; and sister, Josphine Ciaccio CND.
Her career in retail included being a clothing buyer and fashion consultant for Alden’s Department Store for 31 years and later owning Secrets Boutique for 10 years. Her customers will remember her welcoming personality and excellent sense of fashion.
She enjoyed helping her community and was involved in numerous church and volunteer activities. Rose Mary was a member of St. Rose of Lima Church for 70 years, serving as Eucharistic minister and member of the Parish Pastoral Council. She was past president of St. Rose CCW, 2006 Woman of the Year; past president of St. Mary’s Hospital Auxiliary; board member of Kankakee Diocesan Deanery; past president of American Cancer Society; past president of Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra Woman’s Board; board member of the Joliet Region Easter Seals Society; member of the Christian Women’s Club; Zonta International; long-time member of the Sons of Italy; Provena St. Mary’s Hospital volunteer and Catholic Charities volunteer.
Due to the current circumstances of COVID-19, services will be at a later date, including a celebration of life at St. Rose of Lima Chapel in Kankakee.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.
