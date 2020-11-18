Rose Hines

ST. ANNE — Rose M. Hines (Styck), 81, of St. Anne, passed away Friday (Nov. 13, 2020) at her home.
She was born March 12, 1939, in Kankakee, the daughter of George and Etta (Hardesty) Styck. Rose married Robert “Bob” Hines on Sept. 28, 1957. He preceded her in death July 23, 2012.
Rose worked many years at Kraft General Foods Promotional Service Center. After retiring, Rose and Bob enjoyed traveling, camping and attending flea markets. She enjoyed watching game shows, putting puzzles together, and playing cards, Bingo and dice. Rose’s hobbies included collecting dolls, eggs, roosters and angels.
She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.
Rose’s greatest joy was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She never missed a game or school event. “Granny always had a snack with her.”
Surviving are two sons and one daughter-in-law, David (Judy) Hines, of Bourbonnais, and Doug Hines, of St. Anne; one daughter and son-in-law, Lynne (Dale) Papineau, of St. Anne; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Bruce (Mary) Styck and Hank (Wanda) Styck; two sisters-in-law, Linda Hines and Ruth Styck; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Henry and Caroline (Smith) Hines; one son, Danny Hines; one grandson, DJ Papineau; one brother, Les Styck; two sisters-in-law and two brothers-in-law, Hilda (Vernon) Hale, Bill Hines and Evelyn Hines.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be private.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Kankakee.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, Kankakee.
Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
