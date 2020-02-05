MOMENCE — Rose Marie Borggren, 83, of Momence, passed away Sunday (Feb. 2, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
She was born June 25, 1936, in Chicago, the daughter of Frank and Rose Krause Siwek. Rose Marie married Fred Borggren on May 4, 1957, in Momence. He survives.
Also surviving are one daughter and son-in-law, Christine and Gary Duffield, of Momence; two sons and daughters-in-law, Gregory and Kim Borggren, of Kankakee, and Michael and Elaine Borggren, of Momence; seven grandchildren, Eric (Dana) Newberry, Kevin Newberry, Linea (Jeffery) Carroll, Ashley Martin Borggren and Alex Martin, Jessica Duffield and Amy (VJ) Leggio and Joshua (Cara) Borggren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her parents; one brother, Norbert Siwek; and one sister, Virginia Bindas,
Rose had worked at Donna’s Youngtown, was branch manager of Kankakee Federal Savings and Loan in Momence, and had worked at Van Drunen Farms. She was a past treasurer for the City of Momence.
She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Momence as well as being a member of the Council of Catholic Women.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, until the 11 a.m. Mass at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 119 North Market St., Momence. Interment will follow in St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery, Momence.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
