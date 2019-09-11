Roscoe H. Mason, 90, of Gilman, passed away Monday (Sept. 9, 2019) at Gilman Health Care Center.
He was born April 26, 1929, in Watseka, the son of Alva and Clara (Wheat) Mason. They preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by one daughter, Deborah Schafroth; five brothers, Edward, Oscar, James, Herman and Russell; and one sister, Lenora Prater.
Roscoe married Phyllis Bull on March 18, 1978, in Gilman. She survives.
Also surviving are one son, John (Denise) Mason, of Gilman; three daughters, Cindy (Gary) Reitz, of Gilman, Julie (Bob) Kraft, of Gilman. and Kelly (Billy) Short, of Crescent City; son-in-law, Duane “Auggie” Schafroth, of Ashkum; sisters-in-law, Rose Mason, of Holt, Mich., and Mary Mason, of Kankakee; 13 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Mr. Mason was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Gilman, and was a Dartball League member. Roscoe worked for Jones Dairy for nine years before becoming an Illinois State Trooper for 27 years, retiring in 1984. He was then a bailiff for 22 years for Iroquois County. Roscoe served on the Gilman City Council for two terms, was a former member and president of Gilman Rotary, and was a member of the Masonic Lodge for more than 60 years.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Gilman. The Rev. Pete Hinrich will officiate. Burial will follow in Gilman Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are by Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
