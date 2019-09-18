Roscella A. (Pralle) Albers, 99, of Mount Horeb, Wis., passed away peacefully Tuesday (Sept. 17, 2019) at Ingleside Manor in Mount Horeb, Wis.
She was born Jan. 11, 1920, the daughter of August and Alvina Pralle, in Grant Park.
Roscella graduated from Peotone High School, class of 1938.
She married Richard H. Albers on Oct. 25, 1941. He preceded her in death May 11, 2002. They shared their faith and love for 61 years. They were lifelong residents of Peotone until 2010 when Roscella moved closer to her family.
Roscella was a self-employed beautician for 37 years. She was an active member of the Women’s Guild at her church, Immanuel United Church of Christ. She was also a member of the Peotone American Legion Auxiliary, serving a term as president.
She will be dearly missed by her children, Carol (Raymond) Clinton and Rodney (Patricia) Albers, all of Mount Horeb, Wis.; her three grandsons, Michael (Allison) Clinton, Mark (Tina) Clinton, and Wade (Kim) Albers; plus six great-grandchildren, Nicholas and Mackenzie Clinton, Ryan and Molly Clinton, and Cooper and Maddux Albers; and two nieces, Lois (David) Bogda and Darlene (Bob) Bassett.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Evelyn Dierking; and a brother, Melvin Pralle.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Fedde-Helfrich-Cross Funeral Home, Peotone. Nancy Wheeler will officiate. Burial will be in Peotone Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Agrace Foundation (orange team), 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711.
