Rosaria “Rose” L. Riley, 76, of Bourbonnais, passed away Sunday (Oct. 13, 2019) at Amita Heritage Village in Kankakee.
She was born Dec. 13, 1942, in Chicago Heights, the daughter of John J. and Mary Fragale Costello. Rose married Brian Patrick “Pat” Riley on July 16, 1966, at St. Teresa Catholic Church in Kankakee.
Rose was a hairstylist for over 40 years. She owned and operated Marycrest Hair Fashions in Kankakee from 1962 to 1968. She also worked at The Looking Glass and Trends Hair Salon during her career. Rose was a member of Maternity BVM Catholic Church, where she was also a Eucharistic Minister. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi and the Quadrille Dance Club. She enjoyed winters in Destin, FL, for several years and numerous annual events with her high school friends also known as the “slumber party girls.” Her hobbies included traveling, taking photos, scrapbooking and shopping. She especially loved spending time with her family.
Surviving are her husband, Pat Riley, of Bourbonnais; one son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Julia Riley, of Granger, Ind.; one daughter and son-in-law, Marybeth and David Baron, of Kankakee; three grandchildren, Riley Baron, Patrick “Bear” Riley and Rosie Riley; one sister and brother-in-law, Camille and Greg DuBois, of Scottsdale, AZ.; one brother, Frank Costello (Nancy Perkinson), of Prescott, AZ.; and one sister-in-law, Barbara Arthur, of Bradley.
Rose was preceded in death by her parents.
A memorial visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, until the 11 a.m. memorial Mass at Maternity BVM Catholic Church, Bourbonnais. Inurnment will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to the Wounded Warrior Project.
