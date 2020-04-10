CHEBANSE — Rosalie Anderson, 83, of rural Kankakee/Chebanse, passed away the afternoon of Thursday (March 26, 2020) at her home, following a lengthy illness.
She was born Dec. 23, 1936, in rural Chebanse Township, west of Clifton, the eldest daughter of Leslie and Nola (Petree) Weaver.
Rosalie married Kenneth Anderson, of Chebanse, on May 28, 1955, the day after her graduation from Clifton Central High School. They were together 61 years until his passing in June of 2016.
Surviving are her sons and daughters-in-law, Kenneth E. (Connie) Anderson, of Chebanse, James (Anne) Anderson, of rural Kankakee; and daughter, Anna Marie Gray, of Bourbonnais; six grandchildren, Jennifer Ward, of Bourbonnais, Angie (Chad) Brosseau, Michelle Anderson and Carl (Ashley) Baker, all of Chebanse, Sara (Joel) Fincher, of Cleveland, Tenn., and Kyle (Helen) Gray, of Champaign; great-grandchildren, Alexis, Elizabeth and Lane Clary, Brenden and Kaylee Brosseau, Avril and Danielle Heimberger and James Jones, Noah and Isaac Baker, and Anastazia, Wesley, Adeline, Elijah, Grace and Josiah Fincher; and sisters, Judy (Robert) Creek and Jayne (Ray) Campbell, all of Kankakee.
Shortly after graduating from high school and getting married, she worked for the Irps family for several years as a secretary and bookkeeper at Hobson Motor Sales in Clifton.
Through the years, she also worked in the secretarial pool at Gould National Battery and as a secretary for Dr. Stam and Dr. Rizk, along with other local businesses.
Rosalie loyally helped her husband, who farmed for 47 years. She was a faithful member of the Kankakee congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses for 67 years.
She was a devoted and loving Christian wife, mother and grandmother, who was always concerned about the welfare of others, helping whoever she could with kind gestures.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no arrangements for services have been made at this time.
