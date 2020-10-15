Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM CDT /2 AM EDT/ TO 9 AM CDT /10 AM EDT/ FRIDAY... * WHAT...SEVERAL HOURS OF SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES, WITH LOWS IN THE UPPER 20S AND LOW 30S. SOME OF THE COLDEST LOCATIONS MAY BRIEFLY DROP INTO THE MID 20S. * WHERE...NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST ILLINOIS AWAY FROM THE HEART OF CHICAGO AND NORTHWEST INDIANA. * WHEN...FROM 1 AM CDT /2 AM EDT/ TO 9 AM CDT /10 AM EDT/ FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS, OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR PLUMBING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE- GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING. &&