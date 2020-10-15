BOURBONNAIS — Ronald Kent Wrye, 63, of Bourbonnais, passed away Saturday (Oct. 10, 2020) in Paducah, Ky.
He was born April 22, 1957, in Metropolis, the son of Alfred and Anna Mae (Moore) Wrye.
Surviving are his daughters, Heather Jean Pichon, of Atlanta, and Tiffany Marie Bruer, of El Paso; sister-in-law, Faye Wrye, Metropolis; three sisters, Barb Robinson, of Bourbonnais, Verna Mayo, of Ashkum, and Sharon (Tom) Martin, of Kankakee; two brothers, Allan Wrye, of Kevil, Ky., and Don (Rose) Wrye, of Bradley; nieces and nephews, Christy Robinson, Eric (Cheryl) Wrye, Carrie (Joe) Bertrand, Dave (Christine) Robinson, LaWanda Wrye, Paula Wrye, Jill (Eric) Wheeler, Kevin Mayo, Angie Robinson, Kelly (JR) White, Kathy (Geoff) Booker, Tammy Robinson, Laura (Ryan) Carter, Lisa (Sam) Ortman, Michelle Wrye and Travis Wrye; several great-nieces and great-nephews; and very special cousins, Denise Graham, Heidi (Salvador) Gallegos, Holly (Jeff) Gilbert and their children.
Ronnie worked for many years at GNB, Clifton Grain Elevator, Sears Warehouse and Stronghold Construction.
He loved to be outdoors fishing, hiking, biking, storm chasing and simply enjoying nature’s beauty.
Ronnie was a lifelong White Sox and Chicago Bears fan. He never missed a Chicago Bulls Championship celebration in Grant Park or a good Blues Fest. He was an excellent pool player and enjoyed playing in a men’s softball league for many years. He truly loved getting dressed up, wearing a suit and hat to every holiday or family event. Ronnie was the life of every good party and a friend like no other.
Preceding him in death were both of his parents; grandparents; his oldest brothers, James Alfred and Larry Wrye; a brother-in-law, James Larry Robinson; and a special cousin, Rob Graham.
A celebration of life will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at the Bourbonnais Sportsmen’s Club, 2672 Chippewa Drive, Bourbonnais. All family and friends are welcome.
Cremation rites will be accorded.
