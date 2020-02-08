KANKAKEE — Ronald “Ron” Franklin Willard, 81, of Kankakee, passed away Wednesday (Feb. 5, 2020) at his home.
He was born Feb. 26, 1938, in Chicago, the son of John and Ruth (Fall) Willard. Ron married Ella Jean Rice in Ottawa, on June 6, 1959.
Ron was a chemist analyst for General Foods, an avid Cubs fan, loved spending time with his family and was an accomplished trombonist. He was very faithful and active at Grace Bible Church volunteering his time toward the administration of the church. The most important thing for him was his relationship and love for God and God’s word.
Surviving are his wife of 60 years, Ella Jean, of Kankakee; children, Lori (Les) Johnson, of Eureka, Mo., Merilee (Richard) Kinnersley, of Kankakee, Ron Willard Jr., of Greenwood, Ind., and Julie (Milton) Marcotte, of Hinsdale; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a sister and brother-in-law, Marilyn (Virgil) Lee, of Houston, Texas.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and great-grandson, Eli Franklin Parli.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel, with the Rev. Ryan Silhavy officiating. Burial will follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.
