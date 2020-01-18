BOURBONNAIS — Ronald Franklin Wagner, 73, of Bourbonnais, passed away peacefully Wednesday (Jan. 15, 2020) at his home, surrounded by his family.
He was born April 17, 1946, the son of Virgil and Maxine Wagner, in Kankakee.
Ron was a 1964 graduate and avid supporter of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School. He was a long-time member of the U.S. Army National Guard. Ron worked as a supervisor at Kankakee Roper and Gould Battery, where he retired in 2005. He was a lifetime member of the Kankakee Valley Boat Club.
His passions included coaching Bourbonnais Bears Jr. Football, being a Chicago Bears fan, driving his Corvettes, boating, playing cards and supporting his children and grandchildren in athletics and life. He spent his retired winters as a snow bird in Casa Del Sol, Texas.
Preceding him in death were his first wife, Carol (Middleton) Wagner, who passed away Jan. 18, 1982.
Surviving are his current wife, Jeanette J. (Meatte) Wagner, whom he married April 1, 1983; his sister and brother-in-law, Karen and Fred Rivard, of Kankakee; brothers-in-law, Ronald Middleton (Karen Peterson) and Donald (Lana) Middleton; sister-in-law, Vicki Middleton (Scott) Stevenson; four children, Janine Meatte (Matt) Whitaker, of San Diego, Calif., Todd (Traci) Wagner, of Grant Park, Jodine Meatte Klopp (Mike Leveque), of Bradley, and Tami Wagner (Brian) Kempen, of Kankakee; and seven grandchildren, Justine Lamie (Mitch Deval), Luc Blume (Kaylee Drummer), Camden Wagner, Jude Klopp, Makenna Whitaker, Wilse Whitaker and Jack Klopp.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, also at the funeral home, with chaplain Dan Horton officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Kankakee.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
For Ron, the good life was forever changing and challenging. He kept his loved ones close and cherished the memories he had with them.
A special thanks to the wonderful staff at Hospice of Kankakee Valley and the University of Chicago for assisting Ron’s family and allowing him to complete his journey at home.
