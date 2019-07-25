Ronald Teague, 55, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (July 22, 2019) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Monday, July 29, until the 11 a.m. funeral services at Lax Mortuary in Kankakee. Burial will be in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.
Ronald Teague was born May 26, 1964, in Kankakee, the son of Halsie Mosley and Luther Teague.
He graduated from Eastridge High School. Ronald attended Kankakee Community College and was an avid computer whiz. He was employed by Pactiv in Grant Park.
Ronald was a private person, but he had a great sense of humor and was a great joke teller. He enjoyed spending time with his family.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his mother, Halsie Mosley, of Kankakee; his father, Luther Teague, of Pembroke Township; one sister, Rita Teague, of Atlanta, Ga.; aunts, Cleatie (Curtis) Butler, of Pembroke Township, Immogene, Carolyn and Annette Spratt, all of Cleveland, Ohio; uncles, Walter (Cateena) Ivy and Larry Teague, all of Kankakee, Maurice (Norma) Lloyd, of Pembroke Township, George (Barbara) Teague, of Harvey, Ralph (Karen) Teague, of Katy, Texas, and Bobby Teague, of Danville; his grandmother, Mary McCarthy; a great-aunt, Lucille Ivy, of Sun River Terrace; and many cousins and friends.
Preceding him in death were his stepdad, Carl Mosley; maternal grandparents, Cleatie Ivy and Birda Spratt; paternal grandparents, Luther and Thelma Teague; and an uncle, Gilbert Teague.
Please go to laxmortuary.com to send condolences.
(Pd)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!