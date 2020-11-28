Ronald Scharp

ONARGA — Ronald W. Scharp, 75, of Onarga, passed away Monday (Nov. 23, 2020) at Miller Rehab Center in Kankakee.
He was born March 1, 1945, in Watseka, the son of William and Shirley (Nims) Scharp. Ronald married Linda L. Ebert, in Onarga, on Dec. 2, 1967. She survives.
Also surviving are one son, Keith (Vickie) Scharp, of Piedmont, Okla.; one brother, Glenn (Cindy) Scharp, of Gilman; one sister, Sandy (David) Eshleman, of Gilman; one grandson, Bryce Scharp, of Tulsa, Okla.; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and one son, Jeffery Scharp.
Mr. Scharp was a member of the Zion United Church of Christ in Gilman, where he was chairman of the annual Sausage Supper and youth fellowship. He was also the president of D.A.R.E. and the drug alliance, enjoyed DJ’ing weddings and school dances, and he ushered at Memorial Stadium for University of Illinois Football and also ushered and helped with security at the University of Illinois’ Assembly Hall.
Ronald farmed in the Gilman/Onarga area for many years and also enjoyed coffee uptown with friends, hunting, doing yardwork, and landscaping.
A private funeral service will be at the Zion United Church of Christ in Gilman, with the Rev. Dr. Carol Lange and Bob Bloomberg officiating. Burial will follow in Onarga Cemetery in Onarga.
Funeral arrangements are by Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman.
Memorials may be made to the Zion United Church of Christ in Gilman.
