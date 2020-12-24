Ronald Ragle

KANKAKEE — Ronald Logan Ragle, 87, of Kankakee, passed away at 5 p.m. Monday (Dec. 21, 2020) at Heritage Health in Mt. Zion.
A celebration of life will be at a later date; military rites will be observed. Burial will be in Edgewood Cemetery in Edgewood.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the charity of the donor’s choice.
Ronald was born Sept. 13, 1933, in Clay County, the son of Frank Henry and Nora Ethel (Logan) Ragle. He married Carolee R. Smith on April 19, 1953, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Kankakee.
Ronald served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War.
He was a member of the VFW and American Legion.
Ronald started the conductor program for Amtrak and trained conductors all over the United States.
He enjoyed woodworking and loved spending time with his family and friends.
Surviving are his sons, Paul Ragle (wife, Barbara), of Decatur, and Mark Ragle (wife, Debbie), of Seattle, Wash.; daughter, Renee Williams (husband, John), of Kankakee; sister, Betty Durrell, of Kankakee; six grandchildren, Matthew Ragle, Frank Ragle (wife, Tina), Megan Barnes (husband, Sean), Steven Ragle, Stephanie Williams and Mark Ragle; along with many nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Frank and Nora Ragle; brothers, Donald, Cecil and Gary Ragle; and sisters, Genevieve Fleming, Rosalie Matthews, Barbara Belmore and Cheryl Pagel.
