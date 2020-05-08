GILMAN — Ronald Arthur Neveu, 69, of Gilman, passed away on the Sunday morning of May 3, 2020, surrounded by loved ones, at his home.
He was born Jan. 13, 1951, in Watseka, the son of Francis and Maxine (Powell) Neveu.
Ron was raised east of Clifton on the family farm that was purchased by his great-great-grandfather in 1868.
He graduated from Central High School in 1969. Following graduation, he farmed with his dad and started driving a semi-truck.
The definition of a “legend” is a notorious person, especially in a particular field. As far as his friends and family are concerned, “this was Ron,” they said. He was one of the last of the “old-time truckers.” Ron was an amazing mechanic and spent 50 years working on his old trucks. When he retired last year (not by choice), he was still driving his 1988 Flat Top Peterbilt.
Ron and Vickie hauled produce to California in the early 1970s. They later started their business, Midwest Enterprises Refrigerated Transportation, Inc. During their career, Ron and Vickie traveled to 48 states, Canada and Mexico together. One of the highlights of trucking for Ron, was his son, Brandon, joining Midwest 20 years ago.
Ron helped with his children’s Youth League. He also helped Vickie with Old Boys and Girls Golf Outings. (As long as they could keep him away from the golf carts.) He was one of a kind.
Surviving are his wife, whom he described as “the love of his life.” He married Vickie Wells on Feb. 26, 1979, in southern Illinois. He dearly loved his three children, Amy (Dave) Coggins, of Clifton, Brandon (Kari) Neveu, of Chebanse, and Rona (John) Smith, of Gilman. He was “Papaw” to seven grandchildren who were his world, Nate (Sara) Coggins, Justin (Rachel) Coggins, Kaden Neveu, Brynna Neveu, Beau Neveu, Samantha Smith and Dalila Smith; and one great-grandson, his namesake, Ron Coggins. Also surviving are two sisters-in-law, Judy (Terry) McCoy, of Monroe City, Ind., Angela (Martin) Dreiman, of Vincennes, Ind.; and one brother-in-law, James (Kaela) Wells, of Patoka, Ind.; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Ron attended the Zion Lutheran Church of Ashkum. His ashes will be buried in the Clifton Cemetery.
Due to COVID-19, services will be at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital or the donor’s choice.
Funeral arrangements are by Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman.
Please sign his guestbook at knappfuneralhomes.com.
