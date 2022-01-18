Ronald Howe

DANFORTH — Ronald W. Howe, 83, of Danforth, passed away Friday (Jan. 14, 2022) at his home.
He was born April 19, 1938, in Kankakee, the son of Loren and Mildred (Meier) Howe. His parents preceded him in death.
Ronald married Irma Peters on Feb. 6, 1960, in Danforth.
Surviving are his wife, Irma Howe, of Danforth; one son, Brad (Sandra) Howe, of Danforth; and three grandchildren, Kylie, of Bradley, Beau, of Danforth, and Peyton, of Danforth.
Ronald was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Danforth, where he was a former church council member.
He attended the Marycrest Business School and Whitewater College, where he studied accounting.
Most of his life, he spent as a farmer and accountant, starting his own farm in 1976 and having never really retired.
Ronald was a former Danforth Township Clerk.
He worked for 23 years for Armour Pharmaceutical in Bradley. He truly enjoyed working with his family at Meier Oil and Meier Brothers Tire as an accountant.
Ronald enjoyed fishing, boating, golfing, watching his grandkids show sheep and playing sports. He was most proud of his time spent with his family.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, at Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Danforth, with the Rev. Dennis Meyer officiating.
Memorials may be made to Irma Howe for the benefit of the Iroquois County Fair Sheep Barn.
