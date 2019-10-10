Ronald E. Hoegger, 51, of Cabery and formerly of Odell, passed away Monday (Oct. 7, 2019) at 12:04 p.m. in rural Cabery from injuries sustained in an auto accident.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at St. Paul Catholic Church in Odell with a wake service at 3:30 p.m. His funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, also at St. Paul Catholic Church in Odell, with the Rev. Jerry Verdun officiating. Cremation rites will be accorded. Burial will be at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are by Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home, Pontiac.
Ron was born Sept. 1, 1968, in Pontiac, the son of Ray and JoAnn (Verdun) Hoegger. They survive, of Odell. He married Lori (Johnson) Howard on Sept. 7, 1996, at Lions Lake in Dwight. She survives, of Cabery.
Also surviving are his children, Jacob (Kaitlin) Hoegger, of Odell, and Ashley (Will) Smith, of Cabery; grandchildren, Brook, Raven and Bella Smith and Logan Adams; brother, Jim (Angie) Hoegger, of Odell; sisters, Deb Hoegger, of Pontiac, Joni (Kevin) Masching, of Odell, and Sheila Severson, of Emington; nephews, Kyle (Brittany) Masching, of Odell, Scott (Ali) Severson, of Dwight, Nick Hoegger, of Odell, and Garett Severson, of Emington; nieces, Lindsey (Clay) Watters, of Dwight, and Hailey (Matt) Maubach, of Cornell; great-nephews, Theo Watters, Beckett Severson and Troy Masching; many sisters and brothers-in-law; and nieces and nephews on his wife’s side.
Preceding him in death were his grandparents, Harry and Anna Verdun and Harry and Jewel Hoegger; brother, Gary Hoegger; brother-in-law, Nate Severson; and mother and father-in-law, Richard and Dorothy Johnson.
Ron attended St. Paul Catholic Grade School and was a graduate of Odell Community High School, class of 1987. He graduated from Joliet Junior College with a degree in criminal justice. He worked as a Livingston County Sheriff’s Deputy for four years. He spent 25 years working for the Illinois Department of Corrections, retiring July 1, 2019, from Pontiac Correctional Center.
He enjoyed spending time with friends and family, especially his grandchildren. Ron enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards, tinkering with cars, playing guitars and music in general. He was a Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears fan. His happy place was Lake of the Ozarks.
Memorials may be made to the family.
Please sign his online guestbook at duffyfuneralhome.com.
