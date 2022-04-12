DANFORTH — Ronald Wayne Henrichs, 73, of Danforth, passed away April 1, 2022, at his home, surrounded by loved ones.
He was born Aug. 29, 1948, in Watseka, the son of Wayne and Mildred (Bretzman) Henrichs. Ron married Sharon Geisler in Ashkum, on April 10, 1971.
Surviving are his wife, Sharon Henrichs, of Danforth; daughter, Tamie Miller, of Gilman; son, Michael (Mandi) Henrichs, of Danforth; six grandchildren, Quintin Miller, Owen Miller, Marin Miller, Colton Henrichs, Chet (Claire) Henrichs and John Henrichs; great-grandson, Hank Henrichs; sister, Bonnie (Vic) Hari, of Gilman; brother-in-law, Russell (Marilynn) Geisler, of Onarga; uncle, Ron VanDerryt, of Bourbonnais; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and his sister-in-law, Pat Kemarly.
Ron was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Gilman.
He was a member of “HOG,” which was the Harley Owner Group.
Ron graduated from Clifton Central High School in the class of 1966.
He owned and operated Wayne’s Auto Sales and Ron’s FS that he took over from his father. He served on the Danforth Fire Department for 21 years and helped with their E.M.S. as an early member of their crew.
Ron was also involved and helped with the Danforth Little League for 10 years and served a portion of the time as the president.
He truly enjoyed farming and traveling on motorcycles. He had a love for the outdoors and looked forward to time spent boating, camping and fishing. Ron had a hobby of building demo cars and radio cars. Most of all, he loved his family and spending time with them.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, April 16, until the noon funeral services at Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman. Burial will follow in Danforth Cemetery in Danforth.
Memorials may be made to the Danforth Fire Department, St. Paul Lutheran Church in Gilman or the charity of the donor’s choice.
Funeral arrangements are by Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman.