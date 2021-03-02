ESSEX — Ronald C. Eskra Sr., 80, of Essex, passed away peacefully Saturday (Feb. 27, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
He was born April 10, 1940, in Chicago, the son of Benjamin Sr. and Edith (nee Glavin) Eskra. His parents preceded him in death.
Ronald grew up in Chicago, and was known for his love of cars, from working on them and drag racing down the side streets.
He then met Rosemary Jenkot and they married Feb. 14, 1976. They eventually moved south and settled in Essex.
In 1999, Ronald retired from Johnson & Johnson.
He enjoyed playing darts with the Essex Lions Club and singing in the choir at the former St. Lawrence O’Toole Catholic Church.
“If you knew Ronald, you knew he had the gift of gab whom never met a stranger, at the end of the conversation you became friends,” his family said.
Surviving are his wife of 45 years, Rosemary Eskra, of Essex; four children, Ronald C. Eskra Jr., of Palos Park, David (Betty) Eskra, of Tampa, Fla., Lisa (Mike) Stubblefield, of Essex, and Nicole Eskra, of Essex; four grandchildren, Jill, Steph, DJ and Sean; one great-granddaughter, Amelia; his twin brother, Donald (Judy) Eskra, of Monee; and two brothers, James Eskra, of Chicago, and Francis (Melinda) Eskra, of Island Lake; sister-in-law, Susan Eskra; and numerous nieces and nephews and their families.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant sister, Sandra Eskra; and five brothers, Benjamin (Glenda) Eskra Jr., Robert (Connie) Eskra, Richard (Natalie) Eskra, Peter Eskra and William Eskra.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory.
Please sign his online guestbook at rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com.