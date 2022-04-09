ROCKLEDGE, Fla. — Ronald Lee Dennis, 78, of Rockledge, Fla., passed away March 11, 2022, with family by his side, at Health First Hospice in Palm Bay, Fla.
Ron had renal failure yet remained active until just a few days before passing away.
Preceding him in death were loving wife of 50 years, Mary Alice Dobbins; his parents, Ernie and Nan (Leach) Dennis; and a brother, Larry.
Ron was born in Battle Creek, Mich., on May 8, 1943.
Surviving are his brother, Terry; three children, Mary Christine Galloway (Gregory), Ronald Lee Dennis Jr. (Rosanna) and Katherine Faye Smallwood (Kevin); seven grandchildren; and many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.
Ron graduated from Lakeview High School in 1961.
He worked at Post and Kraft General Foods for several decades, earning the Chairman’s Award as Director of the Promotional Service Center.
Ron and Mary were avid golfers at the Battle Creek Country Club.
After relocating to Illinois, they joined the Kankakee Country Club.
In 1995, they moved to Florida, and joined Suntree Country Club in Melbourne, then Jonathan’s Landing in Jupiter. They both enjoyed travel, especially golfing holidays with friends.
Ron also loved classic cars, old movies, music, and his dachshund, Shorty. He was often joking around, with a very dry, sarcastic wit.
A dearly beloved father, grandfather, and friend to all, he will be greatly missed.
A private burial service will in Marshall, Mich., in September.
Memorials may be made to Health First Hospice in Palm Bay, Fla.