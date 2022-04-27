...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and north central and
northeast Illinois.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
BOURBONNAIS — Ronald Coyne Sr., 82, of Bourbonnais, passed away Saturday (April 23, 2022) at Miller Healthcare Center in Kankakee.
He was born Dec. 8, 1939, in Bourbonnais, the son of Cyril and Agnes (Boudreau) Coyne. Ronald married Bonnie Hungerford Stumpe on April 12, 1992.
Ron retired in 1993 from General Foods, after 33 and a half years.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, woodworking and playing golf.
Surviving are his wife, Bonnie Coyne, of Bourbonnais; his three children, Ronald Jr. (Barb) Coyne, of St. Anne, Rick Coyne, of Kankakee, Denise Coyne, of Bourbonnais; three stepchildren, Craig Stumpe, of Jacob, Brian (Sunny) Stumpe, of Mobile, Ala., and Alauna Lewis, of Herscher; two grandsons, Alex (Stacey) Coyne and Eric Coyne; two great-grandchildren, Lily Coyne and Jackson Coyne; four stepgrandchildren, Jonathan Lewis, Crystal (Tyler) Vieira, Heather (Kyle) Fletcher and Jessica Stumpe; four stepgreat-grandchildren, Olivia Vieira, Isabella Vieira, Daxton Fletcher and Addison Stumpe; and two brothers, Kenneth (Jackie) Coyne and Jerome Coyne.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and one infant daughter, Dawn Coyne.
Cremation rites have been accorded. There will be no public services.
Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais.