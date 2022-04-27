BOURBONNAIS — Ronald Coyne Sr., 82, of Bourbonnais, passed away Saturday (April 23, 2022) at Miller Healthcare Center in Kankakee.

He was born Dec. 8, 1939, in Bourbonnais, the son of Cyril and Agnes (Boudreau) Coyne. Ronald married Bonnie Hungerford Stumpe on April 12, 1992.

Ron retired in 1993 from General Foods, after 33 and a half years.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, woodworking and playing golf.

Surviving are his wife, Bonnie Coyne, of Bourbonnais; his three children, Ronald Jr. (Barb) Coyne, of St. Anne, Rick Coyne, of Kankakee, Denise Coyne, of Bourbonnais; three stepchildren, Craig Stumpe, of Jacob, Brian (Sunny) Stumpe, of Mobile, Ala., and Alauna Lewis, of Herscher; two grandsons, Alex (Stacey) Coyne and Eric Coyne; two great-grandchildren, Lily Coyne and Jackson Coyne; four stepgrandchildren, Jonathan Lewis, Crystal (Tyler) Vieira, Heather (Kyle) Fletcher and Jessica Stumpe; four stepgreat-grandchildren, Olivia Vieira, Isabella Vieira, Daxton Fletcher and Addison Stumpe; and two brothers, Kenneth (Jackie) Coyne and Jerome Coyne.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and one infant daughter, Dawn Coyne.

Cremation rites have been accorded. There will be no public services.

Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais.

Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.

Recommended for you