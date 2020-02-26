BOURBONNAIS — Ronald Coash, 83, of Bourbonnais, passed away Saturday (Feb. 22, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
He was born June 25, 1936, in Kankakee, the son of Clay and Kathleen Duncan Coash. Ronald married Marlene Marquie on Oct. 16, 1965, at St. George Catholic Church.
Ronald was a graduate of Kankakee High School and attended Greenville College in Greenville.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served from 1956 to 1959.
Ron retired from the Federal Express Corporation.
He enjoyed playing tennis, traveling, and was an avid reader, especially history and archaeology, and had a special interest in family genealogy. He enjoyed the Chicago Bears and the University of Notre Dame Football.
Ron loved spending time with his family and attending many activities of his grandchildren.
Surviving are his wife of 54 years, Marlene Coash, of Bourbonnais; two sons, Brian Coash and Michael (Kathleen) Coash, all of Kankakee; one sister, Renee (Rolland) Meier, of Kankakee; one brother, Joel (Jean) Coash, of New Bloomfield, Mo.; six grandchildren, Jared (Lauren) Coash, Jordan Coash, Hayley (Jason) Hines, Jack, Max and Colt Coash; two great-grandchildren, Tatum and Knox Coash; three brothers-in-law, Merle Marquie, Vernon (Linda) Marquie, and Howard (Kathy) Marquie; one sister-in-law, Sharon Mann; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents; one brother, Gerald Coash; and one sister-in-law, Janis Marquie.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at St. George Catholic Church, St. George. Interment will follow in St. George Catholic Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Bishop McNamara Catholic Schools.
