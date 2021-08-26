KANKAKEE — Ronald L. Clark, 72, of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (Aug. 24, 2021) at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.
He was born Aug. 7, 1949, in Kankakee, the son of Bernard and Juanita (Remers) Clark. Ronald married Joann Oliver on Dec. 3, 1966, in Kankakee.
Ronald retired from Bunge after 50 years.
He loved his dog, Emma, and the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Surviving are his wife, Joann Clark, of Kankakee; one daughter and son-in-law, Trina and Eric Mifflin, of Bourbonnais; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one sister, Linda Kilpatrick, of Bourbonnais; and one brother, Bob Clark, of Bourbonnais.
Preceding him in death were his son, Jason Clark; and his parents.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Private family inurnment will be in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.
Memorials may be made to the Kankakee County Humane Foundation.
