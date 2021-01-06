Ronald Burton

BRADLEY — Ronald “Ron” Burton, 85, of Bradley, passed away Saturday (Jan. 2, 2021) at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.
Ron was born Dec. 8, 1935, in Kankakee, the son of Francis and Ethel Drazey Burton.
He married Donna Hammond on July 23, 1955, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Kankakee.
Ron had been a truck driver for Pepsi, Coca-Cola and retired from Rudolph Trucking.
He enjoyed racing cars, playing softball and horseshoes, bowling and watching racing.
Ron proudly served in the U.S. Navy.
Surviving are his wife of 65 years, Donna Burton, of Bradley; five daughters, Barbara (James) Hanlon, of Bradley, Christine (Lanny) Magruder, of Bradley, Vicki (Rick) Taylor, of Bourbonnais, Sandy Paraday, of Ashkum, and Rhonda (Ronald) Goad, of Kankakee; one brother, Robert (Sharon) Burton, of Ft. Myers, Fla.; seven grandchildren; 22 great- grandchildren; and 11 great-great- grandchildren.
Preceding him in death were his parents; one granddaughter; and one great-grandson.
Private family services will be held.
Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.
Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.
