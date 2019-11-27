Ronald L. Brockway was born Sept. 16, 1959, and grew up in Kankakee, before moving to Orange County, Calif. He passed away in Mission Viejo, Calif., on Nov. 21, 2019, as a result of complications from a stroke. He lived in Dana Point, Calif., at the time of his death.
He was an engaging, personable, positive man who lit up any family gathering and met friends wherever he went. Ron was lucky in friendships and kept his friends from Kankakee as lifelong friends. He moved to California at the age of 27.
Ron loved all things sports, and especially enjoyed watching and rooting for “Da Bears” and Cubs.
While in California, he has been a union electrician, and owned a bail bond business in Orange County. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, kayaking, watching sports and laughing. He was loved by so many people and will be greatly missed by his friends and family.
Surviving are his daughter, Amber (Dan) Bennett; his grandchildren, Jack and William; his mother and father, Christine and Art Jacobs; his girlfriend, Meredith Penner; his sisters, DarraLynn (Mike) VadeBoncoeur and Elizabeth (Phil) Nelson; and two brothers, Dean (Jeanne) Brockway and Dale Jacobs; as well as many loving nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will take place in Illinois in March of 2020. For more information, please contact RonaldLBrockwayMemorial@gmail.com.
