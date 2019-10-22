Ronald L. Blanchette, 86, of Bourbonnais, passed away Sunday (Oct. 20, 2019) at his home.
He was born May 17, 1933, in St. George, the son of George R. and Annette Y. Regnier Blanchette. Ronald married Bernice Meisterling on Nov. 29, 1952, in St. George. She survives.
Also surviving are one daughter and son-in-law, Judy and Dean Benoit, of Kankakee; and one son and daughter-in-law, Roger and Trina Blanchette, of St. George; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Other survivors include a brother, Thomas Blanchette, of St. George; and a sister, Gladys Ray, of Seffner, Fla.
Preceding him in death were his parents; one brother, Donald Blanchette; and a grandson, Brian Boyer.
Ronald was a farmer and a dealer for Pioneer Seed Co. for 32 years. He was also a commissioner for the Exline Drainage District.
He was a member of St. George Catholic Church where he served as an usher for many years.
There will be no visitation. Memorial Mass will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at St. George Catholic Church, St. George, with the Rev. Daniel R. Belanger as celebrant.
Memorials may be made to St. George Catholic Church or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
