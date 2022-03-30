Ronald Benson

Rain and wind. Thunder possible. High 64F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Tonight
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers and windy conditions developing overnight. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM CDT /10 AM EDT/ THIS
MORNING TO 9 PM CDT /10 PM EDT/ THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...South winds gusting up to 45 to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE...In Indiana, Newton, Jasper and Benton Counties. In
Illinois, Kankakee, Livingston, Iroquois and Ford Counties.
* WHEN...From 9 AM CDT /10 AM EDT/ this morning to 9 PM CDT /10
PM EDT/ this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Driving in high profile vehicles may be difficult,
especially on west to east oriented roads.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Higher gusts may occur within showers and
thunderstorms, especially this afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
BRADLEY — Ronald Gene Benson, 87, of Bradley, passed away March 23, 2022, at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.
He was born Nov. 26, 1934, in Joliet, the son of Edwin and Florence (Warning) Benson.
Ronald graduated from West High School in Rockford and Northwestern University, Chicago.
Upon completion of his service in the U.S. Army, he joined the family business, Security Lumber & Supply, where he guided operations until his retirement. Ronald was instrumental in starting additional companies, including Security Builders Supply and Security Door & Hardware. He pursued land development, including local subdivisions: Turnberry, Highpoint and Edgebrook.
Ronald enjoyed all sports, but particularly baseball and the Chicago Cubs. As a college student, he often went to Wrigley Field on afternoons when there wasn’t class.
He was liked by all and will be greatly missed.
Surviving are one brother, Russell and Sandra Benson, of Kankakee; one sister-in-law, Marlene Benson, of Bourbonnais; nephews and nieces, David and Rosella Benson, Chris and RoseMarie Benson, Curt Benson, Edith and Scott Beaver, and Lisa Toulon; along with many cousins.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and one brother, Roger Benson.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, April 1, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, April 2, until the 11 a.m. funeral service, also at the funeral home, with Dr. Mark Quanstrom officiating. Interment will follow in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory in Kankakee.
Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army or the Kankakee County Humane Foundation.