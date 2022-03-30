Ronald Benson

BRADLEY — Ronald Gene Benson, 87, of Bradley, passed away March 23, 2022, at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.

He was born Nov. 26, 1934, in Joliet, the son of Edwin and Florence (Warning) Benson.

Ronald graduated from West High School in Rockford and Northwestern University, Chicago.

Upon completion of his service in the U.S. Army, he joined the family business, Security Lumber & Supply, where he guided operations until his retirement. Ronald was instrumental in starting additional companies, including Security Builders Supply and Security Door & Hardware. He pursued land development, including local subdivisions: Turnberry, Highpoint and Edgebrook.

Ronald enjoyed all sports, but particularly baseball and the Chicago Cubs. As a college student, he often went to Wrigley Field on afternoons when there wasn’t class.

He was liked by all and will be greatly missed.

Surviving are one brother, Russell and Sandra Benson, of Kankakee; one sister-in-law, Marlene Benson, of Bourbonnais; nephews and nieces, David and Rosella Benson, Chris and RoseMarie Benson, Curt Benson, Edith and Scott Beaver, and Lisa Toulon; along with many cousins.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and one brother, Roger Benson.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, April 1, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, April 2, until the 11 a.m. funeral service, also at the funeral home, with Dr. Mark Quanstrom officiating. Interment will follow in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory in Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army or the Kankakee County Humane Foundation.

