Ronald Albers

BEECHER — Ronald “Ron” George Albers, 86, of Beecher, passed away Wednesday (April 7, 2021) peacefully, at home, after a recent illness.
Ron was born March 26, 1935, in Beecher, the son of Emil and Agnes (Molthan) Albers.
He attended a one-room schoolhouse in Will Township before graduating from Beecher High School in 1953.
Ron served in the U.S. Army from 1956 to 1958, stationed primarily in Frankfurt, Germany, as a medic.
He married Jayne Bettenhausen on Sept. 11, 1965, at St. Peter’s United Church of Christ in Frankfort.
Ron worked as a farmer, with his farming operation based from the family farm which had been in his family since the late 1860s. He was a noted hard worker. Ron retired from farming in 2001.
He was a lifelong member of St. Luke United Church of Christ in Beecher, where he had served on various committees over the years. He also was a member of the Beecher Sportsmen’s Club.
Ron enjoyed gardening, fishing, World War II history, anything agricultural related, meeting local friends and acquaintances for morning coffee, and going with his wife and another couple for a weekly meal out.
He will be greatly missed by his family.
Surviving are his wife, Jayne; one son, Mark, of Beecher; one daughter, Sheri (Kevin) Safford, of Fort Collins, Colo.; and one grandson, Ben Safford.
Preceding him in death were his parents; his older brother, Ralph Albers; and a nephew, Keith Albers.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday, April 12, at Hack-Jensen Funeral Home in Beecher. Funeral services will be private. The Rev. Tom Ewing will officiate. Interment will be in St. Luke Cemetery in Beecher.
Memorials may be made to St. Luke United Church of Christ in Beecher.
Funeral arrangements are by Hack-Jensen Funeral Home in Beecher.