Roman A. “Romy” Medina, 74, of Bourbonnais, passed away Sunday (Sept. 15, 2019) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
He was born Feb. 28, 1945, in Taal, Bathangas, Philippines, the son of Feliciano and Maria Atienza Medina.
Roman married Angelita Rubiales on Jan. 6, 1979, in Gumaca, Quezon, Philippines.
He was a civil engineer.
Roman loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed fishing, bowling and joking around.
He was a parishioner at Maternity BVM Catholic Church in Bourbonnais.
Surviving are his wife, Angelita Medina, of Bourbonnais; one son, Alvin Medina, of Chicago; one daughter and son-in-law, Ruth and Brett Myrick, of Manteno; two grandchildren, Sydney Myrick and Makayla Myrick; three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Rufina and Noy Santos, of Buffalo Grove, Nilda Medina, of Mt. Prospect, and Tita and Levy Malabanan, of Bourbonnais; one brother and sister-in-law, Leandro and Annie Medina, of Mt. Prospect; one niece, Melissa Medina; and six nephews, Phil Santos, Paul Santos, Mark Medina, Miles Medina, Matthew Malabanan and Eugene Malabanan.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at Maternity BVM Catholic Church in Bourbonnais. The Rev. Jason Nesbit will celebrate the Mass. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
(Pd)
