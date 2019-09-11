Rolland W. Maddin, 96, of Watseka, passed away Saturday (Sept. 7, 2019) at deGreef Hospice House in St. Louis, Mo.
He was born Oct. 30, 1922, in Watseka, the son of James W. and Marcia Glee (Conn) Maddin. They preceded him in death. Rolland married Barbara M. Boughton in Watseka on Sept. 19, 1942. She preceded him in death Feb. 9, 2017. Rolland was also preceded in death by his two sisters.
Surviving are one son, Michael (Barbara) Maddin, of Springfield; one grandson, James (Laura) Maddin, of St. Louis, Mo.; one granddaughter, Amy (Molly Dilley) Maddin, of St. Louis, Mo.; and two great-granddaughters, Evelyn and Emma Maddin.
Mr. Maddin was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Watseka, Watseka Masonic Lodge and the Watseka American Legion.
He served our country in the U.S. Army during World War II.
Rolland enjoyed woodworking.
He was a tool and die maker and later an engineer for TRW, tooling engineer for Roper, and managed the B&M Screw Machine shop in Watseka for several years after he retired.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka. An additional time for visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, until the 10:30 a.m. funeral service, also at the funeral home. The Rev. Ben Stone will officiate. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery in Watseka.
Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
