Roger Wissmiller

KANKAKEE — Roger Warren Wissmiller, of Kankakee, passed away Feb. 16, 2022.
He was born in Paxton, on Dec. 1, 1941. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Glenn Warren and Evelyn (Bloomquist) Wissmiller; and his sister, Janet Barrett.
Surviving are his wife, Dianne (Thompson) Wissmiller. They were married in Rantoul in 1963. They had two children, Alan Warren (Bridget) and Ann Stacey Johnston (Scott); and three grandchildren, Jessica (Johnston) Blackwell, Captain Paul Warren Wissmiller and Hannah Louise Wissmiller.
Roger is in the Rantoul High School Hall of Fame for football, basketball and track. His senior year, the basketball team had a 32-1 season. He played football at the University of Colorado, where his team advanced to the Orange Bowl in 1961. Roger co-owned the Kankakee Redwood Inn with Al Meyer from 1967 until he began farming around 1974 and continued until his death. In 1988, he began his career with Ag Spectrum. His Ag Spectrum family became his passion and he worked there until he retired in 2019. He built Kohler Creek Apartments in Hollister, Mo., with his brother-in-law, Alan Thompson, in 1994.
He was a deacon at Grace Bible Church from 1975 to 2022. Roger was an active member of the Kankakee Valley Men’s Ministry. Throughout the years, he was always supportive of youth programs, athletics and 4-H. He was a kind, bigger-than-life person who always wanted to help others.
Vacations in Canada in the cabin built by his parents was his favorite place to relax.
Because Roger believed in Jesus Christ as his Savior, he is now face to face with our Lord, a place of no more sorrow, pain or tears. In classic Roger-style, the family will have a celebration of his life on the farm March 26, 2022 (lunch included).
Memorials may be made to Operation Bible Drop Inc., Operation Grace World Missions or a military organization of Paul’s choosing (to be announced).
Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes.