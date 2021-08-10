KANKAKEE — Roger Tofte, 81, of Los Osos, Calif., and formerly of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (Aug. 7, 2021) in Los Osos, Calif.
He was born Oct. 24, 1940, in Kankakee.
Roger married Betty Tofte. She preceded him in death.
Surviving are his son and daughter-in-law, Paul (Yvonne) Tofte, of Hollister, Calif.; daughters and son-in-law, Kim (Alan) West, of Bourbonnais, and Beth Lodge, of San Luis Obispo, Calif.; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jim (Marjorie) Tofte, of Bourbonnais, and Gene (Debbie) Tofte, of Kankakee; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, Betty Tofte, he was preceded in death by his parents, Durwood Tofte and Mary Calvert: and brothers, Steven Tofte and Rodney Tofte.