KANKAKEE — Roger W. Peerbolte, 88, of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (Oct. 15, 2020).
Roger was born Feb. 20, 1932, in South Holland, the son of Gerrit and Katherine “Reiter” Peerbolte. Roger married Patricia M. Diggle on Dec. 9, 1950, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Kankakee.
He grew up as a farmer until the time of his marriage when he began his work as a sheet metal worker. Roger enjoyed restoring tractors and cars. Most of all, he loved spending time with family.
Surviving are his wife, Patricia, of Kankakee; two daughters, Kathy (John) Bright, of Herscher, and Peggy (Scott) Shockley, of Buckley; two grandchildren, Anthony (Geneva) Digregorio, of Clifton, and Sarah (Keith) Garner, of Bartlett; and three great-grandchildren, Nicholas Digregorio, Dinah Garner and Evan Garner.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and one sister, Sherry Baldwin.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Private services will be at a later date.
The family asks to please remember Roger by his favorite saying, “I was put on this Earth to work.”
