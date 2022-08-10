Roger Kilman Sr

BRADLEY — Roger A. Kilman Sr., 76, formerly of Bradley, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, in the morning hours of Aug. 2, 2022, at his home in Shreveport, La., from metastatic lung and brain cancer.

He was born Oct. 16, 1945, in Mattoon, the son of Robert and Helen Kilman. Roger married Brenda “Darlene” Moses-Baker on Aug. 12, 1985, in Oceanside, Calif. Roger, along with Darlene, were blessed with eight children between them.

Roger was one of the first tattoo artists/body piercers in the community. He started his own business, known to the area as “Roger’s Tattooing,” out of his home in 1985. In 2021, Roger and Darlene retired to Louisiana, leaving the business, then on Kinzie Avenue, to his daughter, who now carries on his legacy on Broadway Street in Bradley.

