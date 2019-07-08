Roger Grass, 79, of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (July 4, 2019) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
He was born June 17, 1940, in St. Genevieve, Mo., the son of Elmer and Bonnie White Grass. Roger married Pat McNeil on June 2, 1962, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Kankakee.
Roger was the owner of Christiansen Auto Parts (NAPA) for 25 years. He enjoyed boating, antique cars, gardening and NASCAR.
Surviving are his wife, Pat Grass, of Kankakee; two sons, Jeff Grass and Lorraine Childers, of Boone, N.C., and Jamey and Anja Grass, of Kankakee; one daughter, Amy and Matt Pepin, of Kankakee; four grandchildren, Jeremiah and Adam Pepin and Joshua and Payton Grass; and one brother, Norman and Judy Grass, of Crawfordville, Fla.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, until the 7 p.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Cremation rites will be accorded following the service.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley.
