Roger Baker

CHEBANSE — Roger Lee Baker, 71, of Chebanse, passed away Tuesday (Sept. 29, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
He was born Aug. 18, 1949, in Zanesville, Ohio, the son of Edwin F. and Betty Ann (Sherwood) Baker.
Roger married Fran Lakey at the Calvary Lutheran Church in Charleston, S.C., on April 21, 1973. She survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Jon (Mandie) Baker, of Chebanse, and Eric (Jen) Baker, U.S. Navy stationed in Guam; five grandchildren, Tyler, Noah, Elijah, Aiden and Nadia; two brothers, David (Robin) Baker, of Columbia, Mo., and Charles (Diane) Baker, of Herscher; along with many nieces, nephews and friends.
Mr. Baker served in the U. S. Air Force during Vietnam.
He was also a member of the IBEW Local 176 Electricians Union.
Cremation rites will be accorded by Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton.
A memorial service will be at a later date, with burial following in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.
